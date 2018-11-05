California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,429 Shares of Griffon Co. (GFF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Griffon worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 570.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 440,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,634,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.26. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

