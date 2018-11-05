CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Investec downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

