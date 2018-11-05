Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Praxair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,169,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxair alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.