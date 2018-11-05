Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 529,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after purchasing an additional 521,397 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,766,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 489.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $119.67 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.