Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,858 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

CL opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $7,886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $1,296,383.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,140. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

