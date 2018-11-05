Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 483.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,216 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Tallgrass Energy GP worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEGP opened at $22.16 on Monday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

