CA, Inc. (CA) Shares Sold by Garrison Financial Corp

Garrison Financial Corp reduced its stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in CA were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CA by 53.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $808,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,270.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,811 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CA stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

CA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

