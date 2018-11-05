Burst Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Burst has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Burst has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $54,925.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,996,575,806 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

