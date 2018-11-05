Burlington Stores (BURL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.94. 3,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,656. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Crimmins sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.55, for a total transaction of $381,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,342 shares of company stock valued at $14,575,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after purchasing an additional 979,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after purchasing an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,061,000 after purchasing an additional 114,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 875,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.