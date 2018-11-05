Bsr Reit (HOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

HOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

