BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Director Sells $10,440.00 in Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) Director Richard J. Fougere sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $10,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard J. Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Richard J. Fougere sold 500 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Richard J. Fougere sold 500 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $16,600.00.

BLMT opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.53. BSB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded BSB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 826.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

