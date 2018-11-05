Brokers Set Expectations for Ribbon Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.00 million, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 263.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 468,732 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

