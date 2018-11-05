Brokers Set Expectations for CRA International, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a report released on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. CRA International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.13%. CRA International’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.98. CRA International has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CRA International by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CRA International by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

