Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rowan Companies PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (RDC)

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rowan Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE RDC opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rowan Companies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 47,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.