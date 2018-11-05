Brokerages Set TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) Target Price at $9.95

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wallis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$281,200.00.

TORC Oil and Gas stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.34. 466,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,764. TORC Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

