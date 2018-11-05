Brokerages Set Public Storage (PSA) PT at $206.08

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.08.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

NYSE PSA traded down $6.88 on Friday, hitting $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,162. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $180.48 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.38% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $21,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

