Brokerages Set EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Price Target at $1.92

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.92.

EVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on EVINE Live from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised EVINE Live from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVINE Live in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 68.1% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVINE Live by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,285,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVINE Live stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.23. EVINE Live has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

