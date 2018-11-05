Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 143,270 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 62,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

