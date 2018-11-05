Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of CCOI opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.53, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 568.42%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,911 shares of company stock worth $1,744,801 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

