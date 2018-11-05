Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of CCOI opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.53, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 568.42%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,911 shares of company stock worth $1,744,801 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply