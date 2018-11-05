Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Central Garden & Pet also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,254,000 after purchasing an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 392.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 736,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 880,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 85,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

