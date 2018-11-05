Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post sales of $288.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.75 million. Atlassian posted sales of $212.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,092.57, a P/E/G ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

