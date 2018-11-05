Brokerages Anticipate Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of GTS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,515. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

