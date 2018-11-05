Brokerages Anticipate Medley Capital Corp (MCC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Medley Capital reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medley Capital.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 134.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCC shares. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Medley Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 49.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 31.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. 18,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.