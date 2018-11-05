Brokerages Anticipate Medley Capital Corp (MCC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Medley Capital reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 134.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCC shares. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Medley Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 49.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 31.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.65. 18,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,450. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply