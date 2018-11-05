Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $187,653.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,283,000 after purchasing an additional 610,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,562,000 after purchasing an additional 195,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 58.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 233,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

