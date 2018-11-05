Brokerages Anticipate Centurylink Inc (CTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Centurylink posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. 402,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,919. Centurylink has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 124.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 205,226 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 118,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

