Brokerages Anticipate Boxlight Corp (BOXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.17 Million

Analysts expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) to post $16.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year sales of $40.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.33 million to $43.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.62 million, with estimates ranging from $48.53 million to $52.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boxlight.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,658. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.