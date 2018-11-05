Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $12.46 on Monday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEDU. ValuEngine raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

