Brave Bison Group (BBSN) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) were up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 3,075,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,269% from the average daily volume of 224,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

About Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

