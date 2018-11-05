Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $6.49 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,388,296,000 after buying an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,389,000 after buying an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after buying an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,526,000 after buying an additional 372,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $952,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.61 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

