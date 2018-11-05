BP (BP) PT Set at GBX 710 by Sanford C. Bernstein

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.18 ($8.27).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 538.60 ($7.04) on Monday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($427.44). Insiders purchased 169 shares of company stock valued at $94,545 over the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

