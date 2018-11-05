Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $176.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

