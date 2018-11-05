Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Given a C$125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) received a C$125.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.63.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

TSE BYD.UN traded down C$2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$116.25. 48,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$81.76 and a 12-month high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.