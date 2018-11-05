Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Bovie Medical worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,082,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 150,189 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 658,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 16.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bovie Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 348,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter.

BVX stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Bovie Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

BVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bovie Medical from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bovie Medical in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bovie Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bovie Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

