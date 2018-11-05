Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.40.

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,671,538.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 443,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,379,119.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $729,598.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

