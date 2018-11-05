Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,171,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,837,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 880,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,898 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 43.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 795,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,161 shares of company stock worth $2,327,231. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

