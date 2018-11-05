Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $99,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,531,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,985 shares of company stock worth $3,012,890. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,865,000 after buying an additional 129,875 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

