Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 18,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $533,200.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,396.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,756. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,745,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 4,108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 564,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 435,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $8,417,000.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

