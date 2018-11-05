BOK Financial (BOKF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOKF. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $133,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $49,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,276 shares of company stock worth $228,788 in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,262,000 after acquiring an additional 73,023 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 289,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

