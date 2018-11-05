BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$101.00” Price Target for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,708,000 after buying an additional 726,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,606,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,075,000 after buying an additional 413,346 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,773,000 after acquiring an additional 310,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,231,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.