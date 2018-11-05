BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Africa Oil (AOIFF)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007.

