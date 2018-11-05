BMO Capital Markets Raises Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Price Target to $47.00

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,697. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,110,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after buying an additional 1,405,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,321,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 768,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,602,000.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

