BMO Capital Markets Lowers Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $260.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.32.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $259.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

In other news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,659,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

