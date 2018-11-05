BMC Stock (BMCH) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $22.00 price target on BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMCH. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $17.57 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 101.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.