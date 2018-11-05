Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Blue Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,391,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after buying an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 127.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 131,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.