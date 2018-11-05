Blancco Technology Group’s (BLTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a report released on Friday morning.

Blancco Technology Group stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Friday. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 252.45 ($3.30).

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc provides mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Erasure and Diagnostic. The company offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Device Eraser that erases data from smartphones and tablets running on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry operating systems; Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

