BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in ING Groep NV (ING)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 4,207.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 36.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ING Groep by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in ING Groep by 28.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 193,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep NV will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

