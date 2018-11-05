BlackRock Inc. Acquires 43,558 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.59 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

