Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,090,000.
Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $13.51.
About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust
