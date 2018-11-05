Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) declared a final dividend on Saturday, October 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th.
Shares of BIS opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Monday.
About Bisalloy Steel Group
Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.