BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect BioNano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. BioNano Genomics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BioNano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

